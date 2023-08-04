Leprosy, Plague, Polio: 5 Diseases Reappearing in US

Several diseases that many Americans believed to be a thing of the past are suddenly rearing their heads here at home.

Health officials recently issued an alert that cases of leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, are surging in Central Florida. Polio has been detected in wastewater in parts of New York. And experts have expressed concern that tuberculosis outbreaks could become more frequent occurrences thanks to an uptick in unvaccinated illegal immigrants entering the U.S.