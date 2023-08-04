×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: diseases | reappearing | leprosy | plague | polio | scarlet fever | tuberculosis

Leprosy, Plague, Polio: 5 Diseases Reappearing in US

A polio vaccine box is displayed at a health clinic in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 17, 2022. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 04 August 2023 07:31 AM EDT

Several diseases that many Americans believed to be a thing of the past are suddenly rearing their heads here at home.

Health officials recently issued an alert that cases of leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, are surging in Central Florida. Polio has been detected in wastewater in parts of New York. And experts have expressed concern that tuberculosis outbreaks could become more frequent occurrences thanks to an uptick in unvaccinated illegal immigrants entering the U.S.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Several diseases that many Americans believed to be a thing of the past are suddenly rearing their heads here at home.
diseases, reappearing, leprosy, plague, polio, scarlet fever, tuberculosis, open borders
1137
2023-31-04
Friday, 04 August 2023 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved