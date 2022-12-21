DeSantis Grand Jury Gambit Is 'Good Policy,' 'Good Political Move'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision last week petitioning the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury charged with investigating possible violations by the Biden administration and the drug companies that produced the COVID-19 vaccines took many observers by surprise.

But it marked the third such occasion for which DeSantis has asked a grand jury to investigate a major issue in the Sunshine State — and whether it results in any legal consequences, political experts say it was a smart strategic move by the potential 2024 presidential candidate.