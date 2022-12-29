Democrat Vacations Amid Deadly Winter Woes Exposes 'Two Standards'

As Texans froze last year amid a massive winter storm that left millions without power and water, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz sparked a media outrage when he decided to jet off to sunny Cancun, Mexico with his daughter, leaving his constituents in the dark – literally.

But fast forward one year and as Americans nationwide reel from a relentless string of deadly blizzards and ice storms and below-freezing temperatures rupturing pipelines and leaving people freezing the establishment media hasn't mustered similar outrage as President Joe Biden takes a warm, tropical family vacation in St. Croix.