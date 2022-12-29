×
Democrat Vacations Amid Deadly Winter Woes Exposes 'Two Standards'

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Biden and his family are traveling to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to celebrate the New Year. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 29 December 2022 07:14 AM EST

As Texans froze last year amid a massive winter storm that left millions without power and water, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz sparked a media outrage when he decided to jet off to sunny Cancun, Mexico with his daughter, leaving his constituents in the dark – literally.

But fast forward one year and as Americans nationwide reel from a relentless string of deadly blizzards and ice storms and below-freezing temperatures rupturing pipelines and leaving people freezing the establishment media hasn't mustered similar outrage as President Joe Biden takes a warm, tropical family vacation in St. Croix.

