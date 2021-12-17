Top 6 Items Topping Democrats' Christmas Wish List

After retaking the White House in 2021, Democrats hoped President Joe Biden would play Santa Claus for all their pet projects during the next four years — but despite a spate of holiday-level spending sprees in year one, progressives are still wondering when the presents are going to arrive.

Biden has been unable to get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic, inflation is skyrocketing despite earlier claims that higher prices were merely “transitory,” and the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan over the summer wounded America’s stature on the world stage.