Democrat Senate Candidate's Nazi Tattoo, Racist Rants Revealed

A Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Maine blamed PTSD and being "disillusioned with the government" for years of racist social media posts that include describing himself as a communist and calling police "bastards."
He also claimed he wasn't aware of the extremism linked to the large Nazi-related symbol he had tattooed on his chest 18 years ago – an excuse a former acquaintance and his former campaign manager insist isn't true.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin