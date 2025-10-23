Democrat Senate Candidate's Nazi Tattoo, Racist Rants Revealed

A Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Maine blamed PTSD and being "disillusioned with the government" for years of racist social media posts that include describing himself as a communist and calling police "bastards."

He also claimed he wasn't aware of the extremism linked to the large Nazi-related symbol he had tattooed on his chest 18 years ago – an excuse a former acquaintance and his former campaign manager insist isn't true.