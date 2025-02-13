Dexit: Anti-Business Mood Drives Musk, Ackman From Delaware

As Elon Musk fights in the Delaware Supreme Court for his $56 billion Tesla CEO pay, SpaceX, Neuralink, Meta, Pershing Square Capital, Dropbox, and Tesla, have moved from Delaware or are in the process of reincorporating in other states.

The seemingly sudden moves aren't a knee-jerk reaction of CEOs, like Bill Ackman of Pershing, in solidarity with Musk. While 60% of Fortune 500 companies are registered in Delaware, objections to "The First State" have been building for some time, according to corporate attorneys, and they expect more companies to abandon Delaware for friendlier climates.