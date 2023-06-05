How Many D-Day Veterans Remain? There's 'No Easy Answer'

Of the more than 150,000 allied service members who heroically stormed the beaches of Normandy, France to begin the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany 79 years ago on Tuesday, historians say it is impossible to pinpoint exactly how many are still alive – but estimates show it's likely that only a startlingly small contingent remains.

While there is no official tally, the number of American, British, Canadian, and French veterans involved in the largest land, sea, and air invasion in history on June 6, 1944 – one which was backed by 5,000 ships and 13,000 aircraft – is swiftly dwindling as survivors approach centenarian status.