All Roads Lead to Havana in Anti-American Subversion

President Donald Trump's sudden focus on Cuba is a reminder that the communist island nation is the head of the snake of anti-American mischief in the Western Hemisphere.
Delta Force's reported liquidation of elite Cuban Black Wasp commandos protecting deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro — after years of denials about Cuban military involvement in Venezuela — underscores a long-standing reality: All roads lead to Havana.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin