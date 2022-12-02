×
Tags: crypto currency | economy | crash | ftx

Could Crypto Collapse Crush Broader Economy?

(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 02 December 2022 06:14 AM EST

Even though the stock market teetered and prices of cryptocurrencies plummeted after the recent implosion of crypto exchange giant FTX, economists don't believe the asset class of crypto is large enough to impose significant implications for the broader economy – yet.

While the market reacted by pulling back after hundreds of thousands of investors lost billions of dollars combined from their electronic wallets seemingly overnight, experts don't believe that a crypto collapse will have the same effect as something like the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 because the dive will likely only impact those playing in the crypto sandbox.

