'Tripledemic' Mask Push Throws 'Evidence-Based Medicine Out the Window'

Despite an abundance of evidence that cloth masks were ineffective at curbing transmission of the COVID-19 virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several progressive city leaders are again urging Americans to mask up indoors in a move that critics say will only fail — again.

As cases soar nationwide of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 — a combination to which health officials have given the alarmist moniker “tripledemic” — the CDC, with liberal leaders in lockstep, are recommending people cover their faces.