Tags: corporations | woke | consequences

Corporations Starting to Wake Up to Consequences of Going 'Woke'

Bags of M&M's sit on a shelf in a King Soopers grocery store in southeast Denver, January 21, 2022. Candymaker Mars has given a makeover to its six M&M's characters in an effort to promote inclusivity. (David Zalubowski/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 January 2023 07:23 AM EST

A year after Mars Inc.'s rainbow candy-coated M&M mascots underwent a controversial makeover to reflect a "more dynamic, progressive world," the candy makers announced the fictional characters will no longer serve as the faces of the brand – a move that marketing and branding experts say is evidence that corporations are waking up to recognize that going "woke" doesn't always work.

M&M's announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Maya Rudolph, a Saturday Night Live alum who's a talent the company says it believes that "America can all agree on," will become the new spokesperson. The company had faced criticism for trying too hard to make their former pitch people – fictional candy characters – inclusive of a diverse society.

A year after Mars Inc.'s rainbow candy-coated M&M mascots underwent a controversial makeover to reflect a "more dynamic, progressive world," the candy makers announced the fictional characters will no longer serve as the faces of the brand.
