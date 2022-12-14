How Far Will New Congress Take Laptop Probe?

When Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January, the Oversight Committee is expected to be front and center – and that likely means Hunter Biden’s laptop will be front and center.

More than two years after the first information gleaned from the abandoned laptop was published by the New York Post – and swiftly banned by Twitter – both the files contained on the hard drive and the decision by social media companies to block or limit dissemination of the stories about them are still driving news cycles.