'America First' Clashes With $50B Foreign Aid Push

As President Donald Trump promotes his "America First" ethos, Congress is gearing up to ship $50 billion overseas, despite howls about waste, fraud, and unmet priorities at home.
Congressional leaders have rolled out a bipartisan compromise on the Fiscal Year 2026 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, which sets aside $50 billion for diplomacy, foreign aid, and international efforts.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin