House VA Panel Demands Answers About Sexual Assaults, 'Filthy' Conditions

Ongoing complaints about "filthy" surgical conditions, whistleblower accounts of sexual harassment, and allegations of sexual assaults at Veterans' Administration hospitals have House Republicans demanding answers.
The House Committee on Veterans' Affairs recently held a hearing and fired off a third letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, demanding answers about "disturbing allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and inappropriate interpersonal relationships" at the Mountain Home Tennessee VA Medical Center.
