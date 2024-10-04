WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: complaints | whistleblower | harassment | allegations | assaults | veterans | hospitals

House VA Panel Demands Answers About Sexual Assaults, 'Filthy' Conditions

By    |   Friday, 04 October 2024 07:52 AM EDT

Ongoing complaints about "filthy" surgical conditions, whistleblower accounts of sexual harassment, and allegations of sexual assaults at Veterans' Administration hospitals have House Republicans demanding answers.

The House Committee on Veterans' Affairs recently held a hearing and fired off a third letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, demanding answers about "disturbing allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and inappropriate interpersonal relationships" at the Mountain Home Tennessee VA Medical Center.

Friday, 04 October 2024 07:52 AM
