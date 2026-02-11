WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: college | perks | tuition | illegals | donald trump | fairness | illegal aliens

Trump's DOJ Targets Tuition Loophole for Illegals

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 19 February 2026 07:19 AM EST

Imagine saving for your kid's college fund, only to watch out-of-state tuition soar while illegal immigrants snag discounted spots funded by your taxes.

That's the reality in 22 states and in Washington, D.C., where policies skirting federal law cost Americans an estimated $1 billion yearly, according to data published by Judicial Watch.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Imagine saving for your kid's college fund, only to watch out-of-state tuition soar while illegal immigrants snag discounted spots funded by your taxes.
college, perks, tuition, illegals, donald trump, fairness, illegal aliens, taxpayers
823
2026-19-19
Thursday, 19 February 2026 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved