×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cognitive | test | politicians | mitch mcconnell | joe biden | john fetterman | amendment

What Would a Cognitive Test for Politicians Involve?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 07:46 AM EDT

Recent episodes involving two of the upper chamber's oldest senators have led to questions about whether the lawmakers are able to carry out their duties effectively and prompted renewed calls for politicians to undergo cognitive exams.

The highest profile of the incidents occurred when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, suddenly stopped speaking during last week's Republican leadership news conference, appearing to freeze for nearly 20 seconds before being ushered away by other senators.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Recent episodes involving two of the upper chamber's oldest senators have led to questions about whether the lawmakers are able to carry out their duties effectively and prompted renewed calls for politicians to undergo cognitive exams.
cognitive, test, politicians, mitch mcconnell, joe biden, john fetterman, amendment, poll
1318
2023-46-02
Wednesday, 02 August 2023 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved