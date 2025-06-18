Climate Change in America: Local Solutions Making a Difference

As hurricanes grow stronger, wildfires rage longer, and global temperatures climb year after year, climate change is no longer a distant threat. In 2024, the world experienced its hottest year on record since tracking began in 1850, according to Climate.gov, underscoring the urgency of this crisis.

Defined as long-term shifts in weather patterns over decades, climate change is largely driven by pollution from human activity. Its impacts are becoming more visible — and personal — every day.