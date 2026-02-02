Claims of Fake Prophecy Rock Global Charismatic Church

Accusations that a high-profile evangelist turned an alleged prophetic gift into a grift have rocked charismatic Christianity worldwide, reigniting a long-simmering debate over the proper use of the Holy Spirit's supernatural empowerment.

In recent years, Shawn Bolz rose to prominence in the global charismatic movement by demonstrating what appeared to be an uncanny ability to identify people he had never met, describe personal details of their lives, and deliver "words of knowledge."