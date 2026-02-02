WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: christianity | prophecy | church | fake | shawn bolz | bethel

Claims of Fake Prophecy Rock Global Charismatic Church

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 February 2026 07:57 AM EST

Accusations that a high-profile evangelist turned an alleged prophetic gift into a grift have rocked charismatic Christianity worldwide, reigniting a long-simmering debate over the proper use of the Holy Spirit's supernatural empowerment.

In recent years, Shawn Bolz rose to prominence in the global charismatic movement by demonstrating what appeared to be an uncanny ability to identify people he had never met, describe personal details of their lives, and deliver "words of knowledge."

Craig Myers

Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Accusations that a high-profile evangelist turned an alleged prophetic gift into a grift have rocked charismatic Christianity worldwide, reigniting a long-simmering debate over the proper use of the Holy Spirit's supernatural empowerment.
christianity, prophecy, church, fake, shawn bolz, bethel
1575
2026-57-04
Wednesday, 04 February 2026 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved