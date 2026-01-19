WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: christianity | faith | revival | generation z

From Burnout to Belief: Generation Z's Faith Turn

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 January 2026 07:18 AM EST

America appears to be witnessing the emergence of a new cultural and social phenomenon with the return of young people to Christianity, most visibly within Generation Z.

For decades, particularly in the United States, the dominant narrative pointed in the opposite direction. Christian identification declined steadily, often by about one percentage point per year, while aggressive secularization and the rise of ideological "wokeness" reshaped public institutions, education, and culture.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
America appears to be witnessing the emergence of a new cultural and social phenomenon with the return of young people to Christianity, most visibly within Generation Z.
christianity, faith, revival, generation z
1515
2026-18-21
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved