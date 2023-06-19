×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chocolate | milk | schools | cafeterias | ban | political | biden administration

Proposed Chocolate Milk Ban Is 'Political Gamesmanship'

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 19 June 2023 07:23 AM EDT

Students may soon find themselves crying over spilled milk – chocolate milk, in particular – if a plan to eliminate flavored milk from school cafeterias goes into effect.

Under a new proposal from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, flavored milk would be limited in high schools and totally banned in elementary and middle schools in a bid to "reduce children's risk of chronic disease" starting as soon as the 2025-2026 school year.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Students may soon find themselves crying over spilled milk - chocolate milk, in particular - if a plan to eliminate flavored milk from school cafeterias goes into effect.
chocolate, milk, schools, cafeterias, ban, political, biden administration
1059
2023-23-19
Monday, 19 June 2023 07:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved