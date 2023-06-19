Proposed Chocolate Milk Ban Is 'Political Gamesmanship'

Students may soon find themselves crying over spilled milk – chocolate milk, in particular – if a plan to eliminate flavored milk from school cafeterias goes into effect.
Under a new proposal from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, flavored milk would be limited in high schools and totally banned in elementary and middle schools in a bid to "reduce children's risk of chronic disease" starting as soon as the 2025-2026 school year.
