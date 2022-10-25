China's Xi Ejects Former President in 'Bold' Power Play

China hawks called the unexpected, unexplained removal of former Chinese President Hu Jintao from the highly scripted, twice-a-decade congress conducted by China's Communist Party "one of the most extraordinary days" in CCP history.
Hu was escorted off stage on Saturday without explanation in a move that experts say completely bucked Chinese culture, which places enormous emphasis on respect for the elderly, and was all about President Xi Jinping showcasing his strength and consolidating power through a very visible display of dominance.
