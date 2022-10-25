×
Tags: china | xi jinping | hu jintao | ccp | congress | president

China's Xi Ejects Former President in 'Bold' Power Play

China's former President Hu Jintao pats Premier Li Keqiang's shoulder as he leaves the venue of the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, NCCCP, in Beijing, China. on Oct. 22. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 October 2022 07:13 AM EDT

China hawks called the unexpected, unexplained removal of former Chinese President Hu Jintao from the highly scripted, twice-a-decade congress conducted by China's Communist Party "one of the most extraordinary days" in CCP history.

Hu was escorted off stage on Saturday without explanation in a move that experts say completely bucked Chinese culture, which places enormous emphasis on respect for the elderly, and was all about President Xi Jinping showcasing his strength and consolidating power through a very visible display of dominance.

