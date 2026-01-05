China's Taiwan War Games Raise Alarm of 2026 Attack

China's military buildup and recent "Justice Mission 2025" exercise aimed at practicing an invasion of Taiwan has analysts concerned that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will invade the island this year.
China has all elements needed to successfully conduct an invasion, China analyst and retired Marine Col. Grant Newsham told Newsmax.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin