China Could Pressure Kyiv Into 'Checkmate' Peace Pact

China – a "no-limits" ally of Russia – is pitching itself as peacemaker in Moscow's bloody, year-long war with Ukraine, but military analysts warn any proposal ultimately will be to Beijing's benefit, and President Xi Jinping is likely comfortable using coercion to convince Kyiv to sign on to any pact.

"It's a very plausible scenario," Newsmax insider and retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said. "It could end up being the most dangerous and most likely [scenario]."