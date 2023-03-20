×
Tags: china | ukraine | russia | war | peacemaker | xi jinping | pact

China Could Pressure Kyiv Into 'Checkmate' Peace Pact

Chinese President Xi Jinping disembarks from a plane upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia. (Ilya Pitalev/AP)

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 07:22 AM EDT

China – a "no-limits" ally of Russia – is pitching itself as peacemaker in Moscow's bloody, year-long war with Ukraine, but military analysts warn any proposal ultimately will be to Beijing's benefit, and President Xi Jinping is likely comfortable using coercion to convince Kyiv to sign on to any pact.

"It's a very plausible scenario," Newsmax insider and retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said. "It could end up being the most dangerous and most likely [scenario]."

China is pitching itself as peacemaker in Moscow's bloody, year-long war with Ukraine, but military analysts warn any proposal ultimately will be to Beijing's benefit, and President Xi Jinping is likely comfortable using coercion to convince Kyiv to sign on to any pact.
Monday, 20 March 2023 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
