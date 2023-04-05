×
How China Could Retaliate After Taiwan Leader Visits US

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, front, third from left, arrives at a hotel in Los Angeles ahead of her visit to meet with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on April 4. (AP)

Wednesday, 05 April 2023 06:54 AM EDT

The so-far "hollow warnings" emanating from Beijing regarding the state of U.S.-Taiwan relations could soon escalate into aggressive action with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hosting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Far East watchers warn, fearing that Chinese military drills, blockades, and even cyberattacks could be in store.

China is furious over Tsai's itinerary, which also included stops in New York, Guatemala, and Belize, and threatened to take "resolute measures to fight back" should the democratic island nation's leader meet with McCarthy.

platinum
