Tags: china | taiwan | shipping | maritime

China Militarizes Civilian Ships, Posing Threat to US Shores, Global Trade

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Sunday, 08 January 2023 06:59 PM EST

Experts say international trade and global security could be upended in the event of a dispute over Taiwan as China has heavily militarized its civilian shipping fleet, even putting missiles on seemingly private container ships.

Concerns have grown over the militarization of what should be wholly private shipping as Beijing has ratcheted up its aggression.

Sunday, 08 January 2023 06:59 PM
