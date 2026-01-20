WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | taiwan | semiconductor | artificial intelligence

China, Taiwan, and the Semiconductor Power Struggle

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 January 2026 07:37 AM EST

If China were to take control of Taiwan, the immediate headlines would focus on military conflict, diplomatic fallout, and regional instability.

The longer-term consequences would center on something less visible but potentially more consequential: control over the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity — and what that would mean for the Western world's technological position.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
If China were to take control of Taiwan, the immediate headlines would focus on military conflict, diplomatic fallout, and regional instability.
china, taiwan, semiconductor, artificial intelligence
815
2026-37-27
Tuesday, 27 January 2026 07:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved