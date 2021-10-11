×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | china | taiwan | nuclear weapons

China's Big Problem: Taiwan Likely Has Nuclear Weapons

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 11 October 2021 12:46 PM

China has bombarded Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone with nearly 150 aircraft — including fighter jets, bombers, transport planes, and surveillance planes — during a tense first week of October, heightening fears that China may soon take a dangerous plunge and use military force as its next step in its quest to "reunify" the mainland and Taiwan.

Here's a rundown of the key issues:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
China has bombarded Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone with nearly 150 aircraft - including fighter jets, bombers, transport planes, and surveillance planes - during a tense first week of October...
china, taiwan, nuclear weapons
1301
2021-46-11
Monday, 11 October 2021 12:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved