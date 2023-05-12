Long-Endurance Spaceplane Makes China 'Significant Player'

A Chinese unmanned spaceplane that recently returned to Earth after 276 days in orbit should keep military officials “up at night,” experts say, noting that the flight appears to demonstrate Beijing’s consistent capacity to match or exceed U.S. technology — and the vehicle’s capability to potentially inflict damage on “vulnerable” American satellites.
While details about the spaceplane are spotty and the trip’s duration pales to the record 908 days that the U.S. Space Force’s similar X-37B reusable spaceplane spent in orbit before returning last year, the feat still marks a major milestone for Beijing’s rapidly improving space program.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin