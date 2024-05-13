China's Satellite Network Poses 'Major Threat' to US Military Operations

With a new network of military satellites capable of tracking and pinpointing targets at long distances, space experts fear that China has caught up to one of the United States' biggest advantages in the ongoing space race.
Space Force officials warn that the U.S. military's advantage when it comes to locating mobile targets from afar has been matched by Beijing's massive satellite network that is seemingly watching the United States' every move.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.