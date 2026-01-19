Danish Intel Flags Rising China, Russia Arctic Risk

Threats from China and Russia to the U.S. and its allies from the Arctic continue to increase, according to a Danish intelligence report recently published online.
The report came as Denmark's government increases its military contingent in Greenland after talks by President Donald Trump of taking the territory by force. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin