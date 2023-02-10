US Secrets at Risk as China Claims Quantum Computing Success

China claims it is just the third country to have successfully built a quantum computer, a technological leap that, combined with the nation's recent boast to have cracked the code protecting key digital industries, could jeopardize America's closest-held secrets, national security experts warn.

"The Global Times," a propaganda mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party, broke the news that China had joined the U.S. and Canada in the quantum computing realm. The Chinese firm Origin Quantum revealed that it shipped its machine, called the Wuyuan, to an undisclosed buyer last year.