Concern Growing Over Chinese Influence in Pakistan Port

China has had control over the port of Gwadar in Pakistan since 2015. Ever-increasing ties between China and Pakistan in the port region have geopolitical experts increasingly concerned.

While many of the expanded links appear commercial, such as the recent "aquaculture" project, military analysts see the potential for China to exploit the deep-water port as a naval base to forward deploy forces at the northern edge of the Arabian Sea – just east of the mouth of the Gulf of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.