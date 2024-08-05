WATCH TV LIVE

China's Foray in Central Europe Drawing NATO's Ire, Concern

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) logos at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. China's small Special Operations Task Force training in Belarus in early July flew under the radar but caught NATO's attention. (Getty Images)

Monday, 05 August 2024 08:11 AM EDT

China's small Special Operations Task Force training operation in Belarus may not have received much news coverage in early July. It certainly got NATO's attention.

The military exercise with Russia's chief European ally only a few miles from the border with Poland aggravated tensions in the Eastern European theater, angering NATO members and sparking concerns of the Ukraine-Russia conflict widening.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Monday, 05 August 2024 08:11 AM
