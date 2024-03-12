×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | li meng yan | wuhan | lab | covid

Chinese Intel Operation Targets Woman Who Outed Wuhan Laboratory

The P4 laboratory building at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on May 13, 2020. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 12 March 2024 06:32 AM EDT

A Chinese intelligence operation appears to have in its sights the doctor who outed the connection between the infamous Wuhan Laboratory and the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan escaped China through Hong Kong in 2020 to tell the world that the COVID-19 plague leaked from the laboratory and was, in effect, a bioweapon manufactured by the Chinese Communist Party.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A Chinese intelligence operation appears to have in its sights the doctor who outed the connection between the infamous Wuhan Laboratory and the COVID-19 virus.Dr. Li-Meng Yan escaped China through Hong Kong in 2020 to tell the world that the COVID-19 plague leaked from the...
china, li meng yan, wuhan, lab, covid
1043
2024-32-12
Tuesday, 12 March 2024 06:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved