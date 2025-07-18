WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | james comer | ocean | rare earth minerals | mining

China in Crosshairs Amid Race to Ocean Floor

(An Rong Xu/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 25 July 2025 07:38 AM EDT

China's advancements in mining rare earth minerals from the ocean floor coupled with its encroachments into sovereign waters has House Republicans seeking answers from the Pentagon.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, called on the Department of Defense to provide those answers in a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
China's advancements in mining rare earth minerals from the ocean floor coupled with its encroachments into sovereign waters has House Republicans seeking answers from the Pentagon.
china, james comer, ocean, rare earth minerals, mining
912
2025-38-25
Friday, 25 July 2025 07:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved