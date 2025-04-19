From Punk Rock to Political Rebel: Cherie Currie Goes MAGA

Punk rock icon Cherie Currie is also an actress, author, and artist. Perhaps surprisingly, she's now quite the conservative.

Currie is perhaps best known as the 1970s lead vocalist of The Runaways, along with bandmates including Joan Jett and Lita Ford. By the time she joined the band at the age of 15, she already had years of experience in show business; she and her identical twin had been selected to sing on the TV show "My Three Sons" at the age of 2. She's appeared in films like "Foxes" with Jodie Foster, plus lots of TV cameos and appearances on talk shows.