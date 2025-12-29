WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: celebrations | new year’s eve | america | traditions | unique

Celebrating the New Year in Uniquely American Ways

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 31 December 2025 07:32 AM EST

New Year's Eve celebrations elicit the sounds of popping champagne corks, watching a glittering ball drop in Times Square, and what usually turns out to be a plethora of optimistic, if not unrealistic, resolutions.

It wasn't always this way. From the forgotten tradition of the president hosting lavish parties, to revelers filling the streets – and air – with gunfire, Americans through the decades have made the ancient tradition of celebrating a new year uniquely their own.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
New Year's Eve celebrations elicit the sounds of popping champagne corks, watching a glittering ball drop in Times Square, and what usually turns out to be a plethora of optimistic, if not unrealistic, resolutions.
celebrations, new year’s eve, america, traditions, unique
944
2025-32-31
Wednesday, 31 December 2025 07:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved