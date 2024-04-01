×
'War on Cash' Has Peculiar Battle Lines

A woman taps to pay using contactless cards during the Visa ID Intelligence launch party at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 23, 2017. (Getty Images)

Monday, 01 April 2024 10:04 AM EDT

It's been called the "war on cash" and depending on which city or state you're in, you could find yourself on opposite ends of the battle lines.

Lori Lightfoot seemingly helped end her own career as Chicago's mayor when, in a debate, she urged targeted street vendors not to carry cash. Many businesses in Oakland, California, have voluntarily decided not to accept or carry cash, in an effort to quash crime.

