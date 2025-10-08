Opponents Say Calif. Bill Creates Alarmingly 'Broad' Pool of Caregivers

An outpouring of opposition convinced California lawmakers to make a new caregiver bill less of a Pandora's box of parental rights conflicts.
But opponents say the Family Preparedness Plan Act still creates an "exceedingly broad" category of people who could become critical decision-makers for children with only a simple form.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Craig Myers ✉
Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.