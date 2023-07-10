Despite Bud Light, Target Backlash, Brands Still Going 'Woke'

Seemingly undeterred by the potential for massive financial repercussions, big-name brands appear intent to continue catering to progressives by embracing controversial “woke” ad campaigns – despite consumers’ increasing resistance to the marketing tactic.

Bud Light, Target, and Kohl’s each suffered billions of dollars in losses after recently rolling out LGBTQ+ initiatives that sparked a massive backlash from shoppers. Still, similar marketing campaigns have moved ahead nationwide.