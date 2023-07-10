×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bud light | target | brands | woke

Despite Bud Light, Target Backlash, Brands Still Going 'Woke'

Two patrons enter a Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop, in Burlington, Vt. (AP)
 

By    |   Monday, 10 July 2023 06:25 AM EDT

Seemingly undeterred by the potential for massive financial repercussions, big-name brands appear intent to continue catering to progressives by embracing controversial “woke” ad campaigns – despite consumers’ increasing resistance to the marketing tactic.

Bud Light, Target, and Kohl’s each suffered billions of dollars in losses after recently rolling out LGBTQ+ initiatives that sparked a massive backlash from shoppers. Still, similar marketing campaigns have moved ahead nationwide.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Seemingly undeterred by the potential for massive financial repercussions, big-name brands appear intent to continue catering to progressives by embracing controversial "woke" ad campaigns - despite consumers' increasing resistance to the marketing tactic. Bud Light, Target,...
bud light, target, brands, woke
1447
2023-25-10
Monday, 10 July 2023 06:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved