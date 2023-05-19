×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bud light | marketing | transgender | dylan mulvaney | beer | sales | woke

Bud Light Fiasco 'End of the Beginning' for Woke Ads

(Monticelllo/Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 19 May 2023 07:31 AM EDT

With Bud Light sales still reeling from the controversial marketing campaign with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, marketing experts believe companies will now think twice before integrating "woke" themes into their advertisements.

After Bud Light mailed Mulvaney a specially produced can of the beer with the influencer's likeness printed on it, the beer brand began experiencing an immediate backlash due to the partnership, with sales declining more than 20%.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With Bud Light sales still reeling from the controversial marketing campaign with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, marketing experts believe companies will now think twice before integrating "woke" themes into their advertisements.
bud light, marketing, transgender, dylan mulvaney, beer, sales, woke, mars inc, ads
960
2023-31-19
Friday, 19 May 2023 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved