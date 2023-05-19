Bud Light Fiasco 'End of the Beginning' for Woke Ads

With Bud Light sales still reeling from the controversial marketing campaign with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, marketing experts believe companies will now think twice before integrating "woke" themes into their advertisements.
After Bud Light mailed Mulvaney a specially produced can of the beer with the influencer's likeness printed on it, the beer brand began experiencing an immediate backlash due to the partnership, with sales declining more than 20%.
