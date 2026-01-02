WATCH TV LIVE

EU Unity Fractures Over Ukraine Funding Debate

European Union (Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 23 January 2026 07:21 AM EST

In late 2025, a normally bureaucratic ritual in Brussels erupted into an unmistakable sign of deeper political fractures in the European Union.

On the table was a simple question: how should the EU finance Ukraine's defense and government for the next two years? The answer exposed fault lines that threaten to reshape the bloc's future — not just over Ukraine, but over Europe's identity, sovereignty, and direction in a changing world.

