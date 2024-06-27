Bozell: Brace for Anti-Trump Debate 'Fact-Checking' Frenzy

Conservative standard bearer and Media Research Center founder L. Brent Bozell warned that the mainstream media are already "writing the script" to portray former President Donald Trump as the loser no matter what transpires during Thursday night's presidential debate on CNN.

"Everyone knows that Biden is cognitively diminished, the left fears that Donald Trump is going to carry the day," Bozell said in an exclusive Newsmax interview. "This is an all-hands on deck effort by the far left in America to prevent Donald Trump from winning.