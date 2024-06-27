WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brent bozell | debate | media bias | donald trump

Bozell: Brace for Anti-Trump Debate 'Fact-Checking' Frenzy

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 12:05 PM EDT

Conservative standard bearer and Media Research Center founder L. Brent Bozell warned that the mainstream media are already "writing the script" to portray former President Donald Trump as the loser no matter what transpires during Thursday night's presidential debate on CNN.

"Everyone knows that Biden is cognitively diminished, the left fears that Donald Trump is going to carry the day," Bozell said in an exclusive Newsmax interview. "This is an all-hands on deck effort by the far left in America to prevent Donald Trump from winning.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Conservative standard bearer and Media Research Center founder L. Brent Bozell warned that the mainstream media are already "writing the script" to portray former President Donald Trump as the loser no matter what transpires during Thursday night's presidential debate on CNN.
brent bozell, debate, media bias, donald trump
525
2024-05-27
Thursday, 27 June 2024 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved