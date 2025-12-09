Lawmakers Attempt to Rescue Fading Boxing Industry

Making boxing great again is the goal of proposed bipartisan legislation its proponents say will revive the sport that was once among the most popular in the world.
The legislation, titled the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, would modify the 1996 Boxing Safety Act by providing boxers with a minimum fee of $150 per round, $25,000 in health coverage for injuries, and mandate regular MRIs.
