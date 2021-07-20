Blinken's Invitation to UN's Racism Envoys Is 'Disgraceful'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's high-profile outreach to United Nations specialists who study racism is just a ploy to prop up the Biden administration's assertion that the United States is systemically racist and will only shift the focus from actual human rights abuses occurring around the globe, experts say.

Blinken announced last week that the U.S. had extended a "formal, standing invitation to all U.N. experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues." Blinken noted he has already reached out to the U.N. special rapporteurs on contemporary forms of racism and on minority issues to also invite them for an official visit.