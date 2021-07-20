Biden 'Misinformation' Crusade 'Blurs' Government, Big Tech

Free speech advocates, a Republican senator, and social media's premier platform have rallied to action after the Biden administration's alarming vow last week to clamp down on alleged misinformation online, a move that experts believe may be unconstitutional and certainly reeks of hypocrisy.

The uproar resulted from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's revelation that the Biden administration is "flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation" about the coronavirus pandemic. She also suggested that social media companies work together to ban anyone who spreads so-called misinformation from all platforms.