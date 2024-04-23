Biden Administration 'Failing' to Protect Jewish Students

As anti-Israel encampments take over several college campuses where protesters are chanting antisemitic slurs, openly confronting Jewish students, and violating a number of laws, experts say the Biden administration is "failing" on both its messaging and enforcement of the law.

While a White House spokesman denounced violent anti-Jewish protests at Columbia University and President Joe Biden condemned antisemitism as "reprehensible and dangerous" in his Passover message, experts and lawmakers contend there is more that can be done to put an end to the vitriol.