WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden administration | antisemitic | protests | jewish | students | laws | colleges

Biden Administration 'Failing' to Protect Jewish Students

Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Columbia University in New York City on April 20. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 23 April 2024 09:55 AM EDT

As anti-Israel encampments take over several college campuses where protesters are chanting antisemitic slurs, openly confronting Jewish students, and violating a number of laws, experts say the Biden administration is "failing" on both its messaging and enforcement of the law.

While a White House spokesman denounced violent anti-Jewish protests at Columbia University and President Joe Biden condemned antisemitism as "reprehensible and dangerous" in his Passover message, experts and lawmakers contend there is more that can be done to put an end to the vitriol.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As anti-Israel encampments take over several college campuses where protesters are chanting antisemitic slurs, confronting Jewish students, and violating a number of laws, experts say the Biden administration is "failing" on both its messaging and law enforcement.
biden administration, antisemitic, protests, jewish, students, laws, colleges
1277
2024-55-23
Tuesday, 23 April 2024 09:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved