Border Security Key for Belarus' Neighbors as European Migrant Crisis Looms

As Europe sees signs of a coming migration crisis — potentially exacerbated by a Belarusian government eager to deliver payback for recent sanctions — a trio of countries have started pouring resources into their border defenses, marking a significant shift right in the continent’s previously liberal posture towards immigration.

Illegal border crossings at Europe’s external borders are up 59% from last year’s total, according to the European Union Border and Coast Guard Agency, but world leaders fear the worst is yet to come. As countries slowly lift coronavirus restrictions and international travel requirements become more relaxed, officials believe border crossings will ramp up.