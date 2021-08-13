×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: belarus | border security | migrant crisis | poland | lithuania | latvia

Border Security Key for Belarus' Neighbors as European Migrant Crisis Looms

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 13 August 2021 07:10 AM

As Europe sees signs of a coming migration crisis — potentially exacerbated by a Belarusian government eager to deliver payback for recent sanctions — a trio of countries have started pouring resources into their border defenses, marking a significant shift right in the continent’s previously liberal posture towards immigration.

Illegal border crossings at Europe’s external borders are up 59% from last year’s total, according to the European Union Border and Coast Guard Agency, but world leaders fear the worst is yet to come. As countries slowly lift coronavirus restrictions and international travel requirements become more relaxed, officials believe border crossings will ramp up.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As Europe sees signs of a coming migration crisis - potentially exacerbated by a Belarusian government eager to deliver payback for recent sanctions - a trio of countries have started pouring resources...
belarus, border security, migrant crisis, poland, lithuania, latvia
660
2021-10-13
Friday, 13 August 2021 07:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved