WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: atheism | overseas | government | constitution | michael mccaul | state department | religion

State Department 'Violated Constitution' Promoting Atheism Overseas

The State Department has been criticized for allegedly misused taxpayer funds to promote atheism overseas. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 December 2024 08:00 AM EST

Disturbing details have emerged in the State Department's efforts to promote atheism overseas, including how taxpayer dollars were used to recruit, train, and organize nonreligious groups.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, provides those details in an opinion piece published by "First Things." In it, he discussed how the State Department "misappropriated" $500,000 under the auspices of promoting religious freedom and violated the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution in the process.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Disturbing details have emerged in the State Department's efforts to promote atheism overseas, including how taxpayer dollars were used to recruit, train, and organize nonreligious groups.
atheism, overseas, government, constitution, michael mccaul, state department, religion
932
2024-00-03
Tuesday, 03 December 2024 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved