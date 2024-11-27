State Department 'Violated Constitution' Promoting Atheism Overseas

Disturbing details have emerged in the State Department's efforts to promote atheism overseas, including how taxpayer dollars were used to recruit, train, and organize nonreligious groups.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, provides those details in an opinion piece published by "First Things." In it, he discussed how the State Department "misappropriated" $500,000 under the auspices of promoting religious freedom and violated the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution in the process.
