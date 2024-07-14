Trump's Assassination Attempt Parallels Teddy Roosevelt's Over a Century Ago

The assassination attempt Saturday of presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has sparked reminders and highlighted similarities among historians to the attack on Teddy Roosevelt more than a century ago when he too was campaigning to return to the White House.

According to author and political consultant Craig Shirley, not only did both men share gritty reactions to the attempts made on their lives but the two are analogous in the way they speak to the common man and consistently draw loyal crowds. Overall, he told Newsmax, the two leaders share an inexplicable toughness.