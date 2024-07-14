WATCH TV LIVE

Trump's Assassination Attempt Parallels Teddy Roosevelt's Over a Century Ago

Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13. (Getty Images)
 

Monday, 15 July 2024 08:05 AM EDT

The assassination attempt Saturday of presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has sparked reminders and highlighted similarities among historians to the attack on Teddy Roosevelt more than a century ago when he too was campaigning to return to the White House.

According to author and political consultant Craig Shirley, not only did both men share gritty reactions to the attempts made on their lives but the two are analogous in the way they speak to the common man and consistently draw loyal crowds. Overall, he told Newsmax, the two leaders share an inexplicable toughness.

Monday, 15 July 2024 08:05 AM
